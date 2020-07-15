Dallas County reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for 13th straight day

For the 13th day in a row, Dallas County health officials reported more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases.

There were 1,055 new coronavirus cases reported Wednesday, along with eight deaths.

This brings the county's totals to 36,969 cases and 485 deaths from the coronavirus.

MORE: Coronavirus coverage

With the eight new deaths, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said by Saturday, "this will be one of our deadliest weeks so far."

Jenkins also called on Governor Greg Abbott to enact more restrictions, like closing in-person dining at Texas restaurants.

Advertisement

RELATED: Interactive map of Texas COVID-19 cases