Texas governor asks lawmakers to revise ankle monitor system following North Texas murders

article

The governor is calling for changes to the state’s ankle monitor system because of two murder cases in North Texas involving parolees.

Gov. Greg Abbott pushed for a probe last month after the two parolees were accused of committing murders while wearing ankle monitors.

Nestor Hernandez allegedly killed two Methodist Dallas Medical Center employees in October while visiting his girlfriend, who has just given birth to their child.

RELATED: Suspect charged with murdering 2 healthcare workers at Dallas hospital has a long criminal history

Zeric Jackson is accused of killing a man at an apartment in Lake Highlands in November.

A report recommended new legislation to punish parolees who cut off their monitors, including extra criminal charges and placing a high priority on their arrest warrants.

"It is clear that the ankle monitors, a condition of their parole, were not effective in deterring or otherwise preventing these individuals from going on to commit violent crimes, resulting in three innocent lives being lost," Abbott said in a letter to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Texas House Speaker Dad Phelan. "Based on the report, it is clear that legislative action is needed."

Lawmakers likely to focus on border, schools & surplus for 88th Texas Legislature

Currently, there are no criminal consequences for parolees who cut off their ankle monitor, the governor said.

"Texas cannot allow violent criminals who jeopardize public safety back into our communities. I look forward to working with you to accomplish these changes and other legislative initiatives that will keep our fellow citizens safe," Abbott said in his letter.

While the parole board was cleared of being negligent in releasing Hernandez and Jackson, several parole officers and supervisors faced disciplinary action based on the outcome of the governor’s probe. Investigators determined they failed to properly supervise the parolees.

The next legislative session is set to begin next week.