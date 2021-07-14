Texas' February 2021 winter storm death toll up to 210; 35 in North Texas

The February winter storm is now blamed for more than 200 deaths across Texas

The state health department added 59 more deaths to its official count on Tuesday, for a total of 210 storm-related deaths.

Most were caused by hypothermia, but other causes include car crashes and carbon monoxide poisoning. Millions across the state were without power for days and some regions had issues with safe drinking water.

As it now stands, the most deaths in North Texas took place in Dallas County – 20.

There were nine in Tarrant County, two in Collin County, two in Ellis County, one in Kaufman County and one in Parker County.

Harris County had the most statewide at 43, followed by Travis County with 28.

The official death toll could climb even higher, the agency said.

