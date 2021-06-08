Gov. Abbott to sign bills addressing Texas' power grid failures

article

Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to sign a bill Tuesday aimed at preventing another statewide power catastrophe.

The bill would require some power plants to better prepare for extreme weather conditions.

Many froze during February’s winter storm, which caused outages that left millions without electricity for days and at least 150 deaths.

The new law also orders a study for an emergency alert system that would warn people of power outages similar to an Amber Alert.

The governor is expected to sign a second bill to reform the board for the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the agency that oversees the state’s power grid.

