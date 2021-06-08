Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until TUE 3:34 PM CDT, Lamar County, Delta County
11
River Flood Warning
from TUE 3:34 PM CDT until SAT 11:00 AM CDT, Red River County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Denton County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 12:20 PM CDT, Denton County, Dallas County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 12:09 PM CDT, Red River County
River Flood Warning
until WED 6:21 PM CDT, Hunt County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Hopkins County, Delta County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Hood County, Navarro County, Freestone County, Henderson County, Anderson County, Anderson County
River Flood Warning
until WED 9:21 PM CDT, Dallas County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 8:30 AM CDT, Erath County, Comanche County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Anderson County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 2:30 PM CDT, Collin County

Gov. Abbott to sign bills addressing Texas' power grid failures

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
Texas Winter Storm 2021
FOX 4
article

Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to sign a bill Tuesday aimed at preventing another statewide power catastrophe.

The bill would require some power plants to better prepare for extreme weather conditions.

Many froze during February’s winter storm, which caused outages that left millions without electricity for days and at least 150 deaths.

CONTINUED COVERAGE: Texas Winter Storm 2021

The new law also orders a study for an emergency alert system that would warn people of power outages similar to an Amber Alert.

The governor is expected to sign a second bill to reform the board for the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the agency that oversees the state’s power grid.

Former members Public Utilities Commission make recommendations to improve Texas power grid

The report published Thursday addresses some of the issues that caused a massive power grid failure and their recommendations moving forward.

