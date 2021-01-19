Texas expects 330,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses this week

article

More than 1.3 million Texans have now been vaccinated for COVID-19.

Gov. Greg Abbott gave an update on the state’s vaccination efforts Tuesday after meeting with healthcare experts at Houston Methodist Hospital Tuesday.

He said there are now 78 vaccination hubs up and operating across the state. That number is expected to grow before the end of the week.

Texas expects to receive 330,000 first doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine from the federal government this week. Additional second doses will be available for those who have already received their first dose.

Abbott is confident drug companies like Johnson & Johnson and Astra Zeneca will roll out their own vaccines soon and that should make getting the vaccine easier and quicker, he said.

Pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS have also been working to vaccinate residents of long-term care facilities but the governor believes they need to pick up the pace, saying they’ve only administered roughly 30% of the available doses to that population.

Abbott was criticized for not inviting Houston’s Democratic mayor or the county judge, who is also a Democrat, to Tuesday’s roundtable discussion.

Harris County has distributed more COVID-19 shots than any other county in Texas with Dallas County coming in second. The number of new infections there has also increased by 40% in just the past two weeks.