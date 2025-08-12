Texas man wearing nothing but diaper asks young girls for a change: Affidavit

article

The Brief A man was arrested in East Texas for allegedly approaching girls in a diaper. Wesley Wade Worl is charged with criminal solicitation of a minor and criminal trespass. He has a decades-long record of similar charges and was banned from a Walmart for exposing himself.



A man is in an East Texas jail after approaching young girls while wearing nothing but a diaper and shouting sexual, child-like phrases, police say.

The children, who were reportedly traumatized by the late July encounter, quoted the man as saying "goo goo ga ga, I need a diaper change."

Texas ‘Diaper Man’ arrested

Wesley Wade Worl was arrested in Tyler on Aug. 7 on charges of criminal solicitation of a minor and criminal trespass. The prior charge relates to an incident that occurred on July 29, in which Worl was accused of inappropriately approaching young girls near a public park.

The children, one of whom was 11 years old, reported that Worl had confronted them while they were riding bikes on their way back home from the neighborhood park. Worl allegedly got out of his truck wearing only a diaper before yelling his inappropriate request to the girls.

The girls, scared by the encounter, quickly rode to the nearest adult they recognized in the neighborhood and reported Worl's alleged actions. The girls were described as "truly petrified and scared" while telling the adult about the encounter.

Criminal history

An arrest affidavit describes Worl's actions as "fetishistic," displaying a "pattern of predatory conduct." The document says Worl has a decades-long record of charges relating to inappropriate behavior towards children, often while wearing a diaper.

Worl's trespass charge came from an incident on July 15, in which he went to a Walmart where he had been banned from entering due to a prior incident in which he exposed himself to a 12-year-old in the store, another arrest document says. The same document outlines numerous criminal charges dating back to 1999.

Worl is still held in the Smith County Jail at the time of publishing. His bonds total $600,000.