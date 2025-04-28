Texas mom charged after allegedly bringing vodka-spiked Jell-O shots to fifth grade school party

article

The Brief A Texas mom is facing charges after allegedly bringing vodka-spiked Jell-O shots to her daughter's school. 15 students reported having stomachaches and headaches. Teresa Isabel Bernal denied knowing that the shots contained alcohol.



A Texas mother is facing charges after allegedly bringing Jell-O shots spiked with vodka to an elementary school Christmas party.

Jell-O Shots With Alcohol Brought to Fifth Grade Class

Dig deeper:

Teresa Isabel Bernal, 33, is charged with injury to a child after allegedly bringing the Jell-O to a December 20 party at Jones Elementary School in Tyler.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Bernal told police that she purchased the Jell-O with whipped cream and strawberries on top from a business she found on Facebook. She brought them to the school for her daughter's class.

The treats were put out on a table for children to try, but it wasn't until 20 minutes later that two teachers tried them and reported that they tasted like alcohol. By that time, nearly all the shots had been eaten.

15 students who consumed the shots were checked out by the school nurse with stomachaches and headaches. One student told police he vomited twice at school. Another said he passed out at school.

A lab report completed on March 6 determined the shots did contain ethanol.

Bernal told police she did not know they contained alcohol until after some of the children ate them.

Investigators say that a photo of the product "clearly states" the Jell-O shots contained Smirnoff vodka.

"In my opinion, there is no way Bernal could have missed the fact that the Jello-O shots she purchased and brought to her daughter's fifth grade Christmas party contained drinking alcohol," the arrest affidavit states.

Bernal was booked into the Smith County Jail on April 21. Her bond was set at $75,000.