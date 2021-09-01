Texas’ controversial fetal heartbeat bill becomes a law blocking most abortions

A Texas law banning most abortions is in effect after the U.S. Supreme Court refused to intervene.

The controversial "Heartbeat Bill" became a law at midnight. It bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which is usually around six weeks.

Opponents argue it violates decades of precedent.

RELATED: 666 new Texas laws go into effect Sept. 1. Here are some that might affect you

It’s the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.

Abortion providers asked the Supreme Court to step in, saying the new law will rule out 85% of abortions in Texas and could force many clinics to close.

RELATED: Clinics ask Supreme Court to block Texas 6-week abortion ban

"The majority of people don’t even know they’re pregnant as early as five or six weeks," said Amy Hagstrom Miller, the president and CEO of Whole Woman’s Health. "This law doesn’t do anything to prevent unplanned pregnancy."

"We don’t believe that elective abortion is ethical. We believe elective abortion represents an act of violence, an act of injustice," said John Seago, the legislative director for Texas Right to Life.

Officials will not be the ones enforcing the new law. Instead, any private citizen can file a lawsuit against a provider or a person who helps a woman get an abortion after a fetal heartbeat is present.

The Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold but could still do so at any time.

Advertisement

RELATED: Texas Legislature sends sweeping GOP voting bill to Gov. Greg Abbott's desk