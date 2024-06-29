Irving Chick-fil-A shooting: Loved ones remember grandmother, father of 4

Family members of the two people killed in Wednesday's shooting at a Chick-fil-A in Irving dropped off fresh flowers on Saturday morning and spoke publicly for the first time.

Loved ones of 49-year-old Patricia Portillo and 31-year-old Brayan Godoy held hands in prayer around the small memorial in front of the restaurant off MacArthur Boulevard.

Irving police say 37-year-old Oved Bernardo Mendoza Argueta, a citizen of El Salvador, walked into the Chick-fil-A and opened fire in a targeted attack on Wednesday afternoon.

Argueta is now on an immigration hold.

Both Portillo, a grandmother, and Godoy, a father of four, were killed.

Godoy recently moved to North Texas from Guatemala, and was working multiple jobs to send money back to his wife and family.

"He was a kind and gentle soul," said Godoy's friend Monserrat Ortiz.

Godoy had been staying with friends for the past year in the Dallas area.

"He was just playing with my baby in the morning. I don't know, it really shocked me because he was here with us and a part of our family. My husband was really shocked. He couldn't come, of course, but go in my place and just say that I'm sorry this happened to him and that nobody should take his life," Ortiz recalled.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The motive for the shooting is still not clear.

"He never mentioned anybody or any fights, nothing. This is really a shock to us," said Ortiz.

Police say Argueta's wife works at the Chick-fil-A and she identified him as the gunman.

Police haven't said what led up to the shooting.



