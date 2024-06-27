Gunman accused of killing 2 inside Irving Chick-fil-A arrested

Police arrested a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting inside an Irving fast-food restaurant.

Oved Bernardo Mendoza Argueta, 37, was booked into the Irving jail around 3 a.m. Thursday.

Police said he shot and killed two people inside the Chick-fil-A restaurant near MacArthur Boulevard and Walnut Hill Lane in the Los Colinas neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

The names of the victims still haven’t been released.

A woman told FOX 4 she rushed to the scene after getting a call from her teenage daughter, who was working at the fast-food restaurant next door.

"She's like, ‘They’re jumping out the window. They're jumping out the window.' And I'm like what am I supposed to do? At that moment, a mother's concern is my baby. How soon can I get to her?" said Latina Williams. "We think that our kids are going to be safe when they leave the home to make some extra money and when they get here, something happens. And this is too close. This is too close."

Related article

Police have not yet said if the victims were customers or Chick-fil-A employees. However, they do believe the victims were targeted.

Argueta is facing capital murder charges. He's also got an immigration hold.

It’s unclear how he is connected to the victims.