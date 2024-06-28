Irving Chick-fil-A shooting: Grandmother, father of 4 identified as victims

Families of two victims killed inside a Chick-fil-A in Irving are still processing and grieving their loss.

On Friday, fresh flowers surrounded photos of the two Irving Chick-fil-A employees who were shot and killed while on the job Wednesday.

Patricia Portillo (left) and Brayan Godoy (right)

31-year-old Brayan Godoy, a father of four from Guatemala, and 49-year-old Patricia Portillo, a mother and grandmother, have been identified as the victims.

37-year-old Oved Bernardo Mendoza Argueta, a citizen of El Salvador, is charged with capital murder.

Argueta is also on an immigration hold, according to ICE.

Oved Bernardo Mendoza Argueta

Irving police believe Argueta carried out a targeted attack at the restaurant off N. MacArthur Boulevard in the Las Colinas neighborhood.

Police revealed Argueta's wife works at the Chick-fil-A and she positively identified her husband as the gunman.

Investigators have not said why the two were targeted, or what led up to the shooting.

Elisabeth de Godoy, Brayan's wife, tells FOX 4 that her husband moved to North Texas alone and that he worked multiple jobs in order to send money back to his family.

"We depended fully on him, we don’t have more family," she said in a statement. "The man who killed him didn’t know what he would be leaving behind."

Godoy's hometown friend Kevin Lopez told FOX 4 through a translator, "he went after the dream of giving his family something better."

Portillo's daughter spoke to FOX 4 off camera on Friday, saying Portillo leaves behind grandchildren who will now grow up without her.

It is still unclear when the Chick-fil-A will reopen.

One window at the store remains boarded up.