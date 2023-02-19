Temple University officer killed in shooting is son of former Fort Worth police chief

article

The Temple University officer killed in a shooting Saturday night is the son of former Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald, according to the Fort Worth Police Officers' Association.

Officer Christopher Fitzgerald was trying to intervene in a carjacking when he was shot. He later died from his injuries at a hospital.

According to an affidavit obtained by FOX 29, the suspect, identified as 18-year-old Miles Pfeffer, was seen in video surveillance firing a handgun at the officer after a foot pursuit and brief struggle.

He was later arrested and is awaiting several charges, including murder of a law enforcement officer, robbery and carjacking, according to the DA's office.

The affidavit alleges that when Fitzgerald fell to the ground, the suspect "stands over him and fires several more shots into the face and head area."

Authorities said the suspect tried to steal the officer's gun and a vehicle after the deadly shooting.

Fort Worth PD released the following statement:

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Temple University Police Officer Christopher David Fitzgerald, son of former FWPD Chief Joel Fitzgerald, who bravely served his community and made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and fellow officers during this difficult time and we extend our sincerest condolences to all those affected by this senseless act of violence.

We honor Officer Fitzgerald's selfless service and dedication to protecting and serving the public. His memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew him and in the community that he served."