Teens wanted for deadly Dallas hit-and-run identified; 1 arrested, 1 still sought

Police worked with tips, social media, and information from a witness to track down a young man wanted for a deadly hit-and-run in Far East Dallas.

They also identified another teen involved in the crash.

Brayan Ontiveros Montoya, 19, is charged with street racing and causing an accident involving death.

Police said he was driving a Camaro involved in a street race right before another driver hit and killed 73-year-old Linda Pearson.

The driver who hit Pearson is still on the run.

The witness also told police both drivers knew the 73-year-old was hit and they never stopped.

One week after Pearson was struck and killed while walking her dog in Far East Dallas, there are still many heavy hearts in the neighborhood.

Not far from where she was struck, there’s now a flashing speed limit sign.

"This beautiful woman, who was so beloved by friends and family in this community," Sunny Nunan said.

With permission from Pearson’s family, Nunan is helping plan a vigil to honor the 73-year-old.

The vigil for Pearson is set for December 12 at 1:45 p.m. The entire community is invited

"There is a problem in this city, for sure," Nunan said.

A yellow Camaro and a black Chevrolet Impala were caught on camera racing southbound on Ferguson.

According to an affidavit released Friday, the driver of the Impala lost control, he swerved to avoid another vehicle, and then struck Pearson.

The drivers of the Camaro and the Impala kept going.

Friday, police identified the driver of the black Impala as 18-year-old Andrew Ramiro Martinez.

Martinez is not yet in custody.

However, investigators said tips sent to Dallas PD pointed them to Montoya’s Instagram account.

On it, there were photos of a yellow Camaro matching the distinct markings on the hood of the car.

Other tips informed police that Montoya previously worked at a nearby McDonald’s.

On Monday, detectives paid a visit to talk to the manager.

The manager turned out to be his mother.

She confirmed to police the yellow Camaro belonged to her son.

When police showed up to Montoya’s address, the Camaro was in the driveway.

The 19-year-old was arrested on Thursday.

FOX 4 visited the same address Friday.

Montoya’s mother answered the door.

She confirmed her son bonded out of jail Friday morning, but when asked further questions, she said she hired an attorney.

Montoya’s attorney declined FOX 4’s request for comment, only adding that Montoya turned himself in.

Meanwhile, police tracked down a witness who was in the backseat of the Camaro.

The witness stated Martinez suggested he and Montoya race.

The witness also revealed Montoya was aware the Impala struck Pearson.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia vowed at a Thursday night community meeting that his street racing task force is hard at work, while also stressing engineering tactics to deter drivers from speeding.

"We need to talk legislation. we need to use every tool we have," he said.

"I do think we can do more, I absolutely do," Nunan said.