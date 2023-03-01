Teen shot, killed near Lake Highlands High School
DALLAS - A teenager was shot and killed near a high school in northeast Dallas.
Police found the victim around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday near Skillman Street and Walnut Hill Lane.
That’s less than a mile away from Lake Highlands High School.
Police have not released the teen’s name.
So far, there have been no arrests and no word on a motive.