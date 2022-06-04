14-year-old killed in Dallas shooting

article

A 14-year-old is dead after an overnight shooting in Dallas that also injured another person.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday, in the 4900 block of Alton Avenue.

Police said responding officers found two male victims who had been shot.

Both were taken to a local hospital. One died from his injuries and the other is in stable condition, according to police.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 14-year-old Jordan Perez.

No further details were released about the shooting as police continue their investigation.