Teen boy shot Sansom Park man, 42, with gun from his backpack, police say

Police in the Fort Worth suburb of Sansom Park say a boy pulled a gun out of his backpack and shot and killed a 42-year-old man at his home.

The juvenile was arrested over the weekend.

Police say Ring doorbell video of two juveniles released to the public led to several tips, eventually identifying the one who police say pulled the trigger.

It was at his Sansom Park front lawn where police say 42-year-old Richard Applegate was shot and killed last month.

Flowers and crosses still remain outside the home where Applegate lived with his mother.

Applegate’s family says he was trying to protect his family. His funeral was held over the weekend.

Monday, Sansom Park police say a teenager is now in custody connected to the murder. His name and age aren’t being released due to his age. He was caught over the weekend in Saginaw shortly after an arrest warrant was issued.

"The investigation and the evidence that we come across has led us to only make one arrest in this incident," said Sansom Park Police Officer Tyler Downes.

A second juvenile was present for the murder, but police say he’s not facing any charges at this time.

Sansom Park police do not believe the two juveniles and the victim knew each other, but the department isn’t releasing a motive at this time, only saying there was an argument.

"There was some sort of back and forth. I cannot elaborate on the investigation and what the investigation has turned up," Officer Downes said. "But we did want to reiterate they were not burglarizing a home, and they are not the same individuals contacted earlier that morning."

Sansom Park police wouldn’t reveal if the juvenile suspect lives in Saginaw. They do say he was taken into custody without incident.