Juvenile suspect arrested in Sansom Park deadly shooting

Sansom Park police arrested a suspect they believe was responsible for the shooting and killing a man last week.

The shooting happened on Friday, June 21 in the 3100 block of Skyline Drive.

The victim, 42-year-old Richard Applegate, was found dead at the scene.

Sansom Park police announced on Saturday that they had obtained an arrest warrant and arrested him within 30 minutes of issuing the warrant.

The suspect who was arrested was a juvenile.

Police say the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident and that there are no outstanding suspects in the case.

No indication was given about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Earlier this week, police released footage of two people in the area of the shooting.

Sansom Park police thanked the community and neighboring partners for helping with information leading to the arrest.

The suspect's name will not be made public because of his age.