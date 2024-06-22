Sansom Park police searching for two suspects in deadly shooting

article

Sansom Park police are asking for the public's help finding two suspects in a homicide.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of Skyline Drive on Friday morning.

42-year-old Richard Applegate was found with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the suspects were wearing hoodies and backpacks and were seen running from the area.

Sansom Park police are asking everyone in the area of Skyline Drive, Crowley Street, Comanche Street, Cowden Street, Calloway Street, Joshua Court, and Jalah Court to take a look at any security footage they may have between 4:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Friday.