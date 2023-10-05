Sen. Ted Cruz discusses leadership of the U.S. House during interview with FOX 4 News

Republicans in the Senate are watching the turmoil over leadership of the U.S. House with concern.

There is no clear front runner to become the next speaker, and not a lot of time before another government shutdown looms.

FOX 4's Steven Dial sat down with Texas Senator Ted Cruz and discussed the drama.

Republicans in Congress are trying to get their ducks in a row to appear united when they elect a new speaker.

Early indications show that multiple Texas Republican members of Congress are supporting Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise following the historic removal of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, something that has never happened in U.S. history.

When Sen. Cruz joined Congress years ago, he was seen as a disrupter by some.

Dial asked him if he was okay with a small group of Republicans basically overruling the majority of the republican conference to oust the speaker.

"I don’t like seeing chaos in the Republican House. I think they are doing a lot of good, but that’s a mess," Cruz said. "That being said, it looks like we are going to get a new speaker and I hope it’s someone who is a principled conservative, who is a strong conservative leader."

[REPORTER: "Do you think that rule is acceptable, about one member of Congress being able to call up a vote. Do you think a small number of Republicans should be able to basically kick out the Republican speaker?"]

"I think the House will figure out its rules. One of the things I am staying out of the House leadership fights. I got enough fights in the Senate. I don’t need to be in the middle of that," Cruz said.

Cruz also mentioned that whoever the new speaker is, he thinks they should bring up a vote to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for what he calls a historic failure at the border.

Dial spoke with Sen. Cruz about many other topics.

