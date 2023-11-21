Expand / Collapse search

TCU increases tuition, now costs more than Harvard

FORT WORTH, Texas - Texas Christian University announced it will increase its tuition for the 2024-2025 Academic Year.

The 7.9 percent increase is the largest for the university in more than 10 years.

Annual tuition will now be more than $61,000, an increase of about $4,520 annually for full-time undergraduates.

TCU's website says the increase came "after careful consideration of economic factors, and it is necessary to maintain and advance TCU's standard of excellence in academics, student experience and services."

The Fort Worth university says the increase only applies to tuition and that food and housing rates will be addressed at a later date.

The increase makes TCU more expensive on a per-year basis than Harvard University.

By comparison, Harvard's annual tuition is $55,587.

Overall, tuition at TCU has more than doubled since 2011, when it cost $30,000 a year.

The university says need-based financial aid will also increase by 7.9 percent for those who have qualified.