Expand / Collapse search

TCU named one of the best party schools in the nation: WSJ

By
Published 
Updated 11:28AM
Fort Worth
FOX 4

FORT WORTH, Texas - TCU was just recognized as one of the nation's top party schools by the Wall Street Journal.

The newspaper ranked the top universities for partying in the country based on a survey of more than 60,000 college students and recent graduates.

TCU finished in second in the rankings, behind only Indiana University of Pennsylvania, which is northeast of Pittsburgh.

The article cited high morale for the Fort Worth school following the Horned Frogs football team's run in the College Football Playoff and the school celebrating 150 years.

Tarleton State University in Stephenville (5) and Prairie View A&M (15) were the only other Texas universities in the top 20 of the rankings.

Top U.S. Colleges for Partying

  1. Indiana University of Pennsylvania - Main Campus
  2. Texas Christian University
  3. Birmingham-Southern College
  4. James Madison University
  5. Tarleton State University
  6. Savannah State University
  7. Tulane University
  8. Washington & Lee University
  9. University of Dayton
  10. Alcorn State University
  11. University of California - Santa Barbara
  12. North Carolina A&T State University
  13. Colgate University
  14. Florida A&M University
  15. Prairie View A&M University
  16. University of Georgia
  17. Augustana College
  18. The Ohio State University - Main Campus
  19. Jackson State University
  20. The University of Kansas