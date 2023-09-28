TCU named one of the best party schools in the nation: WSJ

TCU was just recognized as one of the nation's top party schools by the Wall Street Journal.

The newspaper ranked the top universities for partying in the country based on a survey of more than 60,000 college students and recent graduates.

TCU finished in second in the rankings, behind only Indiana University of Pennsylvania, which is northeast of Pittsburgh.

The article cited high morale for the Fort Worth school following the Horned Frogs football team's run in the College Football Playoff and the school celebrating 150 years.

Tarleton State University in Stephenville (5) and Prairie View A&M (15) were the only other Texas universities in the top 20 of the rankings.

Top U.S. Colleges for Partying