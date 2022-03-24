Task force working to stop rise in North Texas road rage incidents

article

A new partnership between law enforcement agencies across the Metroplex is looking to curb a rise in road rage incidents.

The North Texas Road Rage Task Force is made up officers from Dallas, Irving, Mesquite, and Grand Prairie police departments, along with the Dallas County Sheriff's Office and Texas Department of Public Safety.

In their first operation last month, they issued a total of 333 citations for people driving aggressively, under the influence, or speeding.

"Obviously, the number one issue in the city of Dallas, with respect to our accidents and fatalities is speed. So we need people to slow down. Just that very thing alone will help people drive more safely and be more safe on our freeways," Dallas PD Assistant Chief Michael Igo said.

Members of the task force will be back out there on North Texas streets this weekend.

One of the tools Irving police will be using are new vehicles that are designed to blend into traffic.

Police said the vehicles are meant to observe and then cite or arrest aggressive drivers.

