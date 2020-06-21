Tarrant County reports 444 new COVID-19 cases Sunday; Highest daily total among North Texas counties

article

Tarrant County health officials reported 444 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, which is the highest daily total for any North Texas county up to this point.

The previous daily record in North Texas was the 413 new cases recorded in Dallas County earlier this week.

Sunday’s new cases brings Tarrant County’s total number of cases to 8955.

There were no new deaths reported, and the county’s death total from the coronavirus remains at 208.

There have also been 4,180 people who have recovered from the virus in Tarrant County.

