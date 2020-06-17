Dallas County reports record-breaking 413 new COVID-19 cases; Death of 12-year-old may be COVID-19 related

article

The spike in new COVID-19 cases continues in Dallas County, as a new daily record was set Wednesday with 413 new cases of the coronavirus being reported.

There is also the death of a 12-year-old that is being investigated by the medical examiner that may be COVID-19 related.

This is the first time Dallas County has topped 400 case in a day.

There were also nine more deaths reported, bringing the county's totals to 15,256 cases and 302 deaths from the coronavirus.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted out that there has been a 40 percent increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in Dallas County over the last two weeks.

He added that is more concerning than the increase in cases, which may be due to more testing being done.

