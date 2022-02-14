Tarrant County offers voters free rides to the polls

article

Tarrant County voters can get to and from the polls for free.

The Trinity Metro, Arlington’s Via service and ZIPSONE ride share services all will offer the free rides.

Riders must show a voter registration card or Texas ID.

"It is crucial that people get out to vote in the primary election, and access to transportation should not be a barrier to getting to polling locations," said Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley. "We are pleased to be able to once again offer free rides, including accessible services for the elderly and mobility-impaired, through this partnership."

The free rides are available during early voting from Feb. 14-25 and again on election day, which is March 1.

For more information about scheduling a ride, visit www.tarrantcounty.com/en/county/free-rides-on-election-day.html.

For a list of early voting locations, visit www.tarrantcounty.com/content/dam/main/elections/2021/1121/locations/1121_EV_Sched.pdf.

