Tarrant County jailers indicted for murder following inmate's death

By
Published  June 28, 2024 12:37pm CDT
Tarrant County
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Two Tarrant County jailers fired after inmate's death

31-year-old Anthony Ray Johnson died after a struggle in the Tarrant County Jail on April 21. Video shows one of the correction officers kneeling on his back while he was restrained.

FORT WORTH, Texas - Two Tarrant County corrections officers have been indicted for murder in the death of inmate Anthony Johnson Jr.

On April 21, Johnson was involved in a struggle during a routine check of his cell for contraband.

During the struggle, video shows Rafael Moreno Jr. keeping his knee on Johnson's back for more than a minute after he had been pepper sprayed and restrained.

"I can't breathe," Johnson, a 31-year-old Marine veteran, can be heard saying in the video.

Lt. Joel Garcia, who was a supervisor at the time, recorded the incident on his phone. The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office said Johnson 

VIDEO: Jailer kneels on Tarrant County inmate

31-year-old Anthony Ray Johnson died on April 21 following a struggle with corrections officers at the Tarrant County Jail. Two jailers were fired on Thursday because of the incident.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office ruled that Johnson's death was a homicide, listing mechanical and chemical asphyxia as his cause of death.

The presence of methamphetamine was also listed as a contributing factor.

Both Moreno and Garcia were indicted for murder by a Tarrant County Grand Jury. 

The indictment was filed on June 25, according to court documents.

"The indictment of Rafael Moreno, Jr. and Joel Garcia is an appropriate step in the right direction considering what we all saw in the video revealing Anthony Johnson Jr.’s last moments of life. Anthony’s family and community members have been anticipating this day to arrive, but it is only one piece of the puzzle. The unfortunate reality is that there are even more people in the video who need to be held accountable for what they did or did not do," said Attorney Daryl K. Washington in a statement on behalf of the Johnson family.

Moreno and Garcia were fired after the incident, but then reinstated due to improper protocol with their terminations.

Both employees will remain on administrative leave while the investigation continues, according to Sheriff Bill Waybourn.

"The wheels of justice continue to turn in this case," said Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn in a statement after the indictment. "I said from the beginning that we hold accountable anyone responsible for Mr. Johnson’s death and we are doing that."

The cases against Moreno and Garcia now going to the District Attorney's Office for prosecution.

Since 2017, 63 inmates have died while in custody at the Tarrant County jail, a number which is above the national average, according to Texas Congressman Marc Veasey.

The head of the jail, Chief Charles Eckert, retired last month amid the controversy.