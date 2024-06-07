Expand / Collapse search

Tarrant County inmate Anthony Johnson’s cause of death revealed

By
Published  June 7, 2024 1:45pm CDT
Tarrant County
FOX 4
article

FORT WORTH, Texas - An inmate’s death at the Tarrant County jail in April was the result of a homicide, an autopsy report showed. 

The new report from the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office states that 31-year-old Anthony Johnson died from asphyxia, both mechanical and chemical.

Mechanical asphyxia occurs when something or someone prevents a person from breathing. Chemical asphyxia occurs when someone inhales a toxic substance.

Johnson died on April 21 after struggling with corrections officers during a routine contraband check.

VIDEO: Jailer kneels on Tarrant County inmate

31-year-old Anthony Ray Johnson died on April 21 following a struggle with corrections officers at the Tarrant County Jail. Two jailers were fired on Thursday because of the incident.

Video shows one jailer putting his knee on Johnson’s back. He was also he was pepper sprayed, according to a news release.

"I can't breathe," Johnson can be heard saying in the video.

The release of the video prompted community members to call for the prosecution of the jailers involved in the altercation.

In May, the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office fired Officer Rafael Moreno, who can be seen on camera putting his knee on Johnson’s back. Lt. Joel Garcia, the supervisor who allegedly delayed getting Johnson medical care and took cellphone video, was also fired.

Related

Tarrant County jail chief retires following 6th inmate death
article

Tarrant County jail chief retires following 6th inmate death

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office applauded Chief Charles Eckert's work with the department over the past 32 years. But that is not the sentiment shared by all county public servants and members of the community.

Both men were reinstated and placed on administrative leave due to Civil Service Administration guidelines.

"If you're arresting someone, you're fighting them. It's okay to put a knee in a back until you get them restrained," Sheriff Bill Waybourn said. "What you do after that is immediately put them in the recovery position. Immediately. That didn't happen."

The medical examiner is calling Johsnon’s death a homicide.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating whether criminal charges should be filed.