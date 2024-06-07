Tarrant County inmate Anthony Johnson’s cause of death revealed

article

An inmate’s death at the Tarrant County jail in April was the result of a homicide, an autopsy report showed.

The new report from the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office states that 31-year-old Anthony Johnson died from asphyxia, both mechanical and chemical.

Mechanical asphyxia occurs when something or someone prevents a person from breathing. Chemical asphyxia occurs when someone inhales a toxic substance.

Johnson died on April 21 after struggling with corrections officers during a routine contraband check.

Video shows one jailer putting his knee on Johnson’s back. He was also he was pepper sprayed, according to a news release.

"I can't breathe," Johnson can be heard saying in the video.

The release of the video prompted community members to call for the prosecution of the jailers involved in the altercation.

In May, the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office fired Officer Rafael Moreno, who can be seen on camera putting his knee on Johnson’s back. Lt. Joel Garcia, the supervisor who allegedly delayed getting Johnson medical care and took cellphone video, was also fired.

Related article

Both men were reinstated and placed on administrative leave due to Civil Service Administration guidelines.

"If you're arresting someone, you're fighting them. It's okay to put a knee in a back until you get them restrained," Sheriff Bill Waybourn said. "What you do after that is immediately put them in the recovery position. Immediately. That didn't happen."

The medical examiner is calling Johsnon’s death a homicide.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating whether criminal charges should be filed.