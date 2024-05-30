Expand / Collapse search

Tarrant County jail chief retires following 6th inmate death

Published  May 30, 2024 7:33am CDT
Tarrant County
Tarrant County jail chief announces retirement

The chief of the Tarrant County jail has retired. The announcement comes just days after the sixth inmate death of the year. FOX 4's Hanna Battah reports on the increased scrutiny the jail has faced in recent months because of these deaths.

FORT WORTH, Texas - The chief of the Tarrant County jail has retired, days after the sixth inmate death of the year.

Chief Charles Eckert officially announced his retirement on Wednesday.

Charles Eckert

Eckert has been in charge of the day-to-day operations at the jail since 2020.

He has also worked for the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office for 32 years and recently won administrator of the year in Texas.

The sheriff’s office applauded Eckert's work with the department in a statement, writing "he will be missed" and "anyone who would speak negatively about this service is clearly misinformed."

But that is not the sentiment shared by all county public servants.

Tarrant County Commissioner Alissa Simmons called Eckert’s departure "a first step" toward addressing the in-custody deaths.

The jail has faced increased scrutiny in recent months because six inmates have died there since January.

Most recently, the sheriff’s office said 35-year-old Chasity Bonner was found unresponsive in her cell on Tuesday after refusing medical treatment during a checkup hours earlier.

She’d been in jail for a little over a week and a half on a felony theft of property charge and a parole violation.

Last month, two corrections officers were fired because of Marine veteran Anthony Johnson, Jr's death. They were later reinstated because of Civil Service Administration guidelines.

Security video shows one of the officers kneeling on Johnson's back after he was already in restraints. The supervising officer took cellphone video of the incident.

VIDEO: Jailer kneels on Tarrant County inmate

31-year-old Anthony Ray Johnson died on April 21 following a struggle with corrections officers at the Tarrant County Jail. Two jailers were fired on Thursday because of the incident.

The two officers are on leave while the Texas Rangers investigate Johnson’s death.

"Those who are held in jail pending a criminal charge are presumed innocent, a presumption guaranteed by the Constitution and one that distinguishes our nation from many others. No one should have to fear that a loved one’s arrest for a low-level offense (or any offense) is a possible death sentence," Commissioner Simmons wrote in a statement.

Simmons pointed to a number of problems relating to what she described as a lackluster adherence to standard operating procedures, processes, and protocols.

She believes the ultimate responsibility for these problems lies with Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn.

Wayborn said he couldn't comment on the ongoing investigation into the inmate deaths this year but wanted to set the record straight. He said Eckert had been planning his retirement for a while, and it had nothing to do with the recent incidents.

"I do think there is a misunderstanding and people throw gasoline on the flames because they think there's something nefarious going on inside the jail. That's the reason we say you can come and see us, look at us. You can walk the pods," the sheriff said. "They have an image of mean people. Well, that's not it at all. They have noble people that are compassionate about these other human beings that are in bad spots, and they're advocating for them, and they're getting them taken care of."

Wayborn said the jail staff does a lot of good to help the inmates even though the public perception of the operation has been heavily criticized.