Tarrant County jailers charged in inmate's death arrested, Texas DPS says

Texas DPS announced the arrest of two corrections officers indicted in connection to the death of 31-year-old Marine veteran and inmate Anthony Johnson.

Rafael Moreno and Joel Garcia were indicted for murder by a Tarrant County Grand Jury last week.

Rafael Moreno (left) Joel Garcia (right)

Texas DPS says Rafael Moreno turned himself in to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office on Saturday. Garcia turned himself in to the Parker County Sheriff's Office on Friday.

Both posted bond and were released.

"As promised, the Texas Department of Public Safety, Ranger Division, conducted a thorough, impartial, and meticulous investigation of the death of Anthony Johnson. We provided the findings of that investigation to the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office, which resulted in the Murder indictments. We know that this has been a painful, and at times, a prolonged process for the family of Anthony Johnson, but now this case moves to the next step in the judicial process," said Texas DPS Regional Director Jeremy Sherrod in a statement.

The indictment came after Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office ruled that Johnson's death was a homicide, listing mechanical and chemical asphyxia as his cause of death.

Video of the confrontation on April 21 shows Johnson involved in a struggle during a routine check of his cell for contraband.

During the struggle, Moreno kept his knee on Johnson's back and shoulders for more than a minute after Johnson had been restrained.

Lt. Garcia, who was a supervisor at the time, recorded the incident on his phone, which Sheriff Bill Waybourn says delayed the process to summon medical help.

The presence of methamphetamine was also listed as a contributing factor.

Moreno and Garcia were fired after the incident, but then reinstated due to improper protocol with their terminations.

"The wheels of justice continue to turn in this case," said Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn in a statement after the indictment last week. "I said from the beginning that we hold accountable anyone responsible for Mr. Johnson’s death and we are doing that."

Both Moreno and Garcia will remain on administrative leave while the investigation continues, according to Sheriff Waybourn.