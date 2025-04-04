Person with measles went to Great Wolf Lodge, Grapevine Mills Mall, officials say

article

The Brief A person who tested positive for measles was recently in Grapevine. The person was in the area from March 28-30 and went to Great Wolf Lodge and Grapevine Mills Mall. 481 people in Texas have been infected with measles since late January.



A person who tested positive for measles recently went to Grapevine, according to Tarrant County Public Health.

Measles in Grapevine

What we know:

Tarrant County Public Health says the person is believed to have been infectious at the time of the visit.

The infected person visited Great Wolf Lodge from the morning of Friday, March 28 through the evening of Sunday, March 30.

They also went to Grapevine Mills Mall on Saturday, March 29.

Measles is very contagious and can remain live in the air for up to two hours after an infected person has left the area.

What we don't know:

Tarrant County Public Health did not release any details about the patient, including their age, if they are a Grapevine resident or their vaccination status.

What they're saying:

"The safety and well-being of our guests and pack members is always our top priority, and we are supporting Tarrant County Health Department as they investigate a guest who arrived at our resort potentially contagious with measles last month. The Health Department confirmed that considering how the virus is transmitted and the timing for when the guest was at our resort, there is no ongoing concern for current or future guests to our resort," said a spokesperson for Great Wolf Lodge.

Texas Measles Outbreak

The news comes on the same day that state health officials reported 59 new measles cases in connection with a West Texas measles outbreak.

The Texas Department of State Health Services says 481 people have been infected since late January.

Tarrant County was not listed in Friday's update.

The outbreak has seen 56 people hospitalized. One school-aged child died from complications with the measles.

What is measles?

Why you should care:

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory illness. The virus is transmitted by direct contact with infectious droplets or by airborne spread when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes.

Measles virus can remain infectious in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area.

Illness onset (high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes) begins a week or two after someone is exposed. A few days later, the telltale rash breaks out as flat, red spots on the face and then spreads down the neck and trunk to the rest of the body.

A person is contagious about four days before the rash appears to four days after. People with measles should stay home from work or school during that period.

Symptoms of Measles

Common symptoms of measles include:

High fever (as high as 105°F)

Cough

Runny nose

Red and watery eyes

Tiny white spots that may appear inside the mouth 2-3 days after symptoms begin

Rash 3-5 days after other signs of illness. The "measles rash" typically starts at the face and then spreads down to the rest of the body.

How to prevent getting measles

The best way to prevent getting sick is to be immunized with two doses of a vaccine against measles, which is primarily administered as the combination measles-mumps-rubella vaccine. Two doses of the MMR vaccine are highly effective at preventing measles.

Some vaccinated people can occasionally develop measles; however, they generally experience milder symptoms and are less likely to spread the disease to other people.

What to do if you've been exposed to measles

If you think you have measles or have been exposed to someone with measles, isolate yourself from others and call your healthcare provider before arriving to be tested so they can prepare for your arrival without exposing other people to the virus. Measles is extremely contagious and can cause life-threatening illness to anyone who is not protected against the virus. Review your and your child’s vaccination history to see if you are up-to-date on your measles vaccines. Additionally, discuss with your provider your vaccination history and any questions about these vaccines.

Controlling outbreaks in group settings

People with confirmed or suspected measles should stay home from school, work, and other group settings until after the fourth day of rash onset.

During an outbreak, people without documented immunity from vaccination or previous measles infection should be isolated from anyone with measles to protect those without immunity and control the outbreak.

According to the Texas Administrative Code (TAC) Rule §97.7, schools and childcare settings shall exclude unimmunized children for at least 21 days after the last date the unimmunized child was exposed to a measles case.