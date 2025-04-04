Blue Cross Blue Shield reaches agreement to keep dozens of North Texas hospitals in-network

The Brief Blue Cross Blue Shield signed a new deal with Southwestern Health Resources. Texas Health Resources and UT Southwestern hospitals will return to being in-network. Any out-of-network claims will be reprocessed.



Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas reached new agreements that will keep Texas Health Resources and UT Southwestern hospitals in its network.

What we know:

On Friday night, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas announced that it had agreed to terms with Southwestern Health Resources.

Contract negotiations between the two fell through ahead of a April 1 deadline, meaning patients at two of the largest hospital networks in North Texas would face having to pay out of pocket.

The new agreements will keep access to Texas Health Resources and UT Southwestern at in-network rates.

The deal is retroactive to April 1, 2025. Any claims that were processed as out-of-network between April 1 and April 4 will be reprocessed as in-network.

What we don't know:

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas did not give any details of the negotiations or the agreement.

What they're saying:

Southwestern Health Resources released a statement to FOX 4 on Friday night.

"Southwestern Health Resources has secured a new three-year agreement with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas. This means all Texas Health and UT Southwestern hospitals, facilities and employed and affiliated providers are in network. Patients can keep their scheduled appointment or schedule a new one and be assured that in-network rates will apply. We are honored to continue caring for BCBSTX members as an in-network provider."