Lawsuit accuses 3 additional jailers of playing a role in Tarrant County inmate's death

Family members of Anthony Johnson, Jr. are adding more defendants to their wrongful death lawsuit.

Johnson, a Marine veteran, died on April 21 after struggling with corrections officers during a routine contraband check at the Tarrant County jail.

Video of the incident showed officers struggling with Johnson and using pepper spray. One of the officers also kneeled on his back while he was handcuffed.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Johnson’s death a homicide, saying he died from asphyxia due to the physical restraint, pepper spray, and the presence of methamphetamine in his system.

Two jailers were fired because of their roles in Johnson’s death.

Officer Rafael Moreno, who can be seen on camera putting his knee on Johnson’s back, and Lt. Joel Garcia, the supervisor who allegedly delayed getting Johnson medical care and took cellphone video, are also facing murder charges.

Attorneys for Johnson’s family said three more jail employees should be investigated for their alleged role in his death.

The lawsuit now names JaQuavious Simmons, Elijah Marez, and Johnathan Nymoen as defendants, in addition to Moreno and Garcia.

Johnson was in jail because he was accused of wielding a knife at a motorist while standing in a roadway.

His family said the jail was aware that he had a mental health illness, and he suffered from schizophrenia.