Tarrant County deputy released from hospital after shooting

A Tarrant County sheriff's deputy is out of the hospital a little over a week after he was shot twice by a suspect.

Deputy Brent Brown returned home on Friday for the first time since the shooting at the Fort Worth Community Credit Union in east Fort Worth on Monday, Nov. 27.

"In this great season of hope, we today get to see victory and that victory is over evil," said Tarrant Sheriff Bill Waybourn.

Brown was shot in the upper chest and lower abdomen while working off-duty security at the credit union.

Deputy Brent Brown

The deputy got back up and returned fire at the suspect, Leland Williams, who then fled the area.

"I've heard from all over the nation from people telling me they are praying for him," said Waybourn.

Sheriff Waybourn shared that one of those calls came from actor Chuck Norris' mother.

Brown did not speak to the media, but Waybourn said that the deputy is walking.

"His tenacity, his perseverance and his attitude should be copied by all of us," said Sheriff Waybourn.

The Tarrant County Sheriff did not give an update on the investigation into the shooting, saying his department has been focused on Brown's recovery.

Williams is in the Tarrant County Jail, where he is charged with the attempted capital murder of a peace officer.