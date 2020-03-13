Tarrant County declares local disaster; reports 2 more presumptive positive cases of COVID-19

article

Tarrant County officials announced a disaster declaration on Friday and announced the county's second and third presumptive positive cases of COVID-19.

In addition to the disaster declaration, Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley announced the county is urging cancellation of events with 250 or more attendees. They did not prohibit gatherings of large groups, but asked for such events to be canceled.

"I'm declaring a local disaster due to public health emergency,” Whitley said.

Tarrant County officials also urged all of its school districts to extend Spring Break.

Before the county's declaration, almost all major Tarrant County school districts announced they were extending Spring Break for another two weeks. That includes the two biggest districts, Fort Worth and Arlington.

It was also announced that the county has two more presumptive positive cases. Tarrant County now has three presumptive positive cases.

Health officials said one of the people who tested positive did travel internationally recently, while the other case is a "contact of a Collin County case." The third case indicates limited local transmission in the DFW area.

The first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Tarrant County was identified as a clergy member at Trinity Episcopal Church in Fort Worth.

Officials said their focus sits squarely on stopping the spread of the virus.

The county's leaders want houses of worship to also adhere to the recommendation. They urge pastors to stream services online, if possible, or schedule multiple in-person worship services where fewer are in attendance.

"In a lot of religious practices there’s the sharing of food and drink. Let’s not do that. Let's not shake hands and hug and kiss each other. Maintain your distance,” Tarrant County Public Health Director Dr. Vinny Taneja said.

"We don't have any medicines for this virus yet, they're in development. We have a vaccine that’s already being trialed in humans, but it isn't available for widespread use and it takes a little while for vaccine production once it’s approved and proved to be safe," added Dr. Catherine Colquitt, Tarrant County medical director.

Earlier in the day, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declared a state disaster for all Texas counties due to the growing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

