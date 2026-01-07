Dallas police fire 2 officers after disciplinary hearings

article

Dallas Police Chief David Comeaux fired two employees on Monday after holding disciplinary hearings.

What we know:

According to the Dallas Police Department, Officer James Gordon violated department policy by failing to complete a required random drug test and leaving his assigned duty station without proper authorization.

Officer Gordon had been with the department since August 2014 and worked in the Support Division.

Public Service Officer Casandra Jackson was terminated for failing to report to work after an approved leave of absence.

She had been with the department in the South Central Division since June 2005.

What's next:

The officers can appeal the chief’s decision.