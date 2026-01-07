Arlington Police arrest 4 more managers in ‘Chicas Locas’ sex trafficking investigation

article

Detectives have arrested four additional managers and filed new organized crime charges in connection with a months-long investigation into a sex trafficking ring operating out of a local adult entertainment club, police said Wednesday.

The arrests follow "Operation Safe Stage," a massive joint tactical raid conducted in October at Chicas Locas on Majesty Drive. Since the initial raid, investigators with the Arlington Police Department’s Human Exploitation & Trafficking (HEAT) Unit have reviewed seized evidence and interviewed witnesses to map out what they describe as a criminal enterprise.

According to investigators, employees at the club performed illegal sex acts on patrons in exchange for money, with a portion of the proceeds being paid directly to the club’s management.

Initially charged with aggravated promotion of prostitution, managers Oziel Ramos, 25, and Ariel Tapia, 40, now face additional counts of engaging in organized criminal activity.

Police also announced the arrests of four more managers on similar charges:

Frank Budai, 37, arrested Dec. 8 by the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office.

Trevor Brossette, 27, arrested Dec. 16 by Arlington police.

Jonathon Rivera, 30, arrested Nov. 14 by Arlington police.

Allan Salcido, 32, arrested Nov. 27 by the Denton County Sheriff’s Office.

The expanded investigation also targeted narcotics sales allegedly occurring within the business. Undercover officers identified 32-year-old Aaron Perez as a dealer operating out of the club. Police said Perez sold illegal drugs to undercover detectives at the venue on multiple occasions. He was arrested Oct. 24 on three counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.

The October raid involved more than a dozen local and state agencies, including the Tarrant County Human Trafficking Task Force and the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC). During the initial sweep, officers seized nearly $13,000 in cash and various pieces of digital evidence.

"Human trafficking has no place in Tarrant County," Arlington Police Chief Al Jones said following the initial phase of the operation. "We will use every resource available to go after those who commit this heinous crime."

While criminal prosecutions move forward, the city is also exploring civil enforcement actions against Chicas Locas, which could include the permanent closure of the business.

The investigation remains ongoing.