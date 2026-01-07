Several North Texas schools targeted in social media threat flagged by FBI

article

Several North Texas school districts are informing families of an anonymous social media post that has been circulating online which includes threats of violence towards specific campuses in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Social Media Threat

What we know:

The Fort Worth Police Department said it is aware of a video circulating on social media that contains threats directed toward the public of Fort Worth.

The video shows a masked man holding a pistol in front of what appears to be a Nazi flag.

"At this time, FWPD Intelligence Exchange Section (INTEX) has strong reason to believe that the online video circulating IS NOT a credible threat. The video is believed to have originated outside of the U.S with the sole purpose of inciting fear. A similar message was received by a neighboring department earlier today. FWPD INTEX will continue to closely monitor the situation for related information," the department said in a news release.

The FBI confirmed it is also investigating the threat.

"The FBI is aware of the online threats directed to various schools in the North Texas area. The FBI takes these threats seriously. We are working with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as we become aware of it," the agency said in a statement to FOX 4.

What you can do:

The FBI urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to local law enforcement immediately.

Tips can be submitted to 1-800-CALL-FBI or https://tips.fbi.gov.

Schools on High Alert

Local perspective:

Diamond Hill-Jarvis High School Principal Paola Rodriguez said the school would remain on a secure status throughout the day on Tuesday "out of an abundance of caution."

The Fort Worth ISD principal specified that a "secure" is a safety protocol in which all students and staff remain inside the building, exterior doors are locked and entrances and exits are restricted. During a secure safety protocol, classroom instruction and daily school activities continue as normal, with increased awareness and additional safety measures in place.

Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD police also said they were aware of an online threat that mentioned Watson High School.

The district’s police department, along with Fort Worth police and the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office have implemented additional safety protocols because of this threat, according to a release.

The River Oaks Police Department also addressed the social media threat and specified that Castleberry High School was one of the North Texas high schools listed. The post states that an increased law enforcement presence will be around all Castleberry ISD properties.

Lake Dallas ISD was another school district updating families in their community regarding a social media threat referencing several schools across Texas.

In the release sent to media and parents, Lake Dallas ISD specified that Lake Dallas High School was among the listed schools in the social media threat.

The release states that Lake Dallas ISD's Chief of Police, Chadd Springer, has been in constant communication with the FBI, DPS and local law enforcement agencies to monitor the accounts responsible for the ongoing posts.