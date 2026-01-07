Bond set at $75K for suspect in fatal New Year's crash with prior pending DWI

The Brief Suspect Jaylon Dews is charged with intoxication manslaughter after allegedly striking and killing jogger David Allen in Preston Hollow on New Year's Day. Dews was already facing a pending DWI charge from February 2025 and is scheduled for a Collin County court hearing this Thursday. The suspect remains in Dallas County Jail on a $75,000 bond following the crash, which occurred while he was reportedly seeking more alcohol.



The suspect is charged with intoxication manslaughter and FOX 4 has now learned that he has a pending DWI case from last year.

Details of the fatal crash

What we know:

Mardi Hunter says it was normal for her husband, David Allen, to run near their Preston Hollow home. But on the evening of January 1, however, Allen did not make it home.

"His keys were there, his backpack was there, everything was there. So, I got out, and I started looking the streets looking for him, thinking he had fallen and hurt himself," said Hunter.

His disappearance, much worse. Dallas police say Jaylon Dews was drunk while driving a 2017 silver Chevrolet Camaro when he sideswiped a truck, then struck Allen along Stone Canyon Rd.

Jaylon Dews

According to an arrest affidavit, Dews called 911 and admitted to striking Allen.

"The neighborhood is hurting. These people are traumatized by what they saw," said Hunter.

"My husband should be with me right now, and because someone decided to take an irresponsible, unforgivable drive, I will never see him again."

Dews reportedly told police on scene: "He was an R&B artist and that he was headed to the Shell gas station to get a beer and then head over to hang out with Post Malone."

Pending DWI charge

Dig deeper:

Moments before the crash, neighbors reported hearing "speeding" noises. Dews later failed a field sobriety test.

The arrest affidavit says Dews told police he has a DWI. Records obtained by FOX 4 reveal he was charged with it last February, and Dews is scheduled to have a hearing in Collin County Court on Thursday, Jan. 8, for a hearing related to the charge.

Family and neighbors mourn Allen

After Allen did not return from his run, his wife filed a missing person’s report. Allen did not have identification on his person during his run, so police did not know who to contact. While Hunter was posting flyers, neighbors near the crash helped her connect Allen to the heartbreaking accident.

What they're saying:

"I feel like this person shouldn’t have even been behind the wheel of a car at all. Let alone on New Year’s Day driving drunk in 2026 when there is Uber, Lyft, DART who give free rides. Friends and family members leave your car. Stay where you’re at," said the wife.

"His loss is just reverberating throughout an entire community of people."

What's next:

Dews is booked in Dallas County Jail with his bond set at $75,000.