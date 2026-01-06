Dallas police seize modified weapons and drugs in New Year’s Eve gang arrests

article

The Brief Six people were arrested on New Year's Eve after Dallas police observed a group of 15 individuals firing handguns and rifles at an apartment complex. Police seized seven firearms, including three reported stolen and one modified with a machine-gun conversion device, along with 32 grams of marijuana. Charges filed against the suspects, including two documented gang members, range from firearm discharge and evading arrest to riot participation.



On New Year's Eve, at approximately 10:35 p.m., Dallas Police Department’s Critical Response Team (CRT) conducted open-air surveillance at an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Southern Oaks. The officers observed a group of approximately 12 to 15 individuals openly carrying firearms, including handguns and rifles, within an apartment complex.

Gunfire and foot pursuits

What we know:

Shortly after the observation, Dallas 911 dispatchers received a call reporting multiple individuals walking through the complex with firearms.

While continuing surveillance, officers reportedly heard rapid gunfire near the entrance of the complex and observed the individuals actively discharging firearms. Dallas police say that uniformed CRT officers responded immediately, and a foot pursuit ensued. As a result, six individuals were taken into custody.

Stolen firearms and contraband recovered

During the investigation, officers recovered seven firearms, including five handguns and two rifles. Three of the firearms were reported stolen, and one handgun was equipped with a machine-gun conversion device. Officers also seized approximately 32.9 grams of marijuana from the arrested individuals.

Suspects and criminal charges

Dig deeper:

Dallas police say further investigation revealed that two of the suspects are documented gang members. The arrested individuals and charges include:

Two 16-year-old juveniles were charged with discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities and Evading Arrest.

18-year-old Marcus Kyle was charged with the discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities, evading arrest and riot participation.

19-year-old Daveon Gardener was charged with the discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities, evading arrest, riot participation and possession of marijuana in a drug-free zone.

17-year-old Ashton Hill was charged with the discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities, evading arrest, riot participation, possession of marijuana and other controlled substances in a drug-free zone.

19-year-old Trevon Bell was charged with the discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities, evading arrest, riot participation and a prohibited weapon charge.

What's next:

The Dallas Police Department says they remain committed to proactive enforcement efforts and working with the community to reduce gun violence and enhance public safety.