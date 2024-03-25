Tarrant Co. Appraisal District operations disrupted by ransomware attack

The Tarrant Appraisal District board is holding an emergency meeting on Monday to discuss the impact of a recent ransomware attack.

Last week, the appraisal district’s website crashed for the second time in two weeks.

The first incident was blamed on a database failure. The district launched a new site in response to that, but it failed again this past Thursday.

Over the weekend, the appraisal district confirmed that it is the victim of a criminal ransomware attack.

The attack was reported to the FBI and the district said it is working with cybersecurity experts to safely and securely restore operations. That includes restoring phone and email operations.

The appraisal district is responsible for all property tax appraisals and exemptions across Tarrant County. Its website is essential during tax notice season.

The district did not reveal if any data was stolen.

An investigation into the attack is ongoing.