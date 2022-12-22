Tarrant Area Food Bank cancels Weatherford food distribution due to freezing weather

The Tarrant Area Food Bank canceled its Mega Mobile Distribution in Weatherford scheduled for Thursday night due to the arctic blast that is sending temperatures below freezing.

The giveaway was scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Weatherford High School.

The Tarrant Area Food Bank West's Mission Market will be open until 7 p.m. for people in need.

The Mission Market is located at 112 Winners Circle in Weatherford.