Tanner Horner's attorney files death penalty appeal in Athena Strand murder case

The Brief Defense attorneys have filed an appeal with the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals following Tanner Horner’s death penalty conviction. State law mandates a review by the highest criminal court for all death penalty cases to identify potential reversible errors. The legal process is expected to last years as the case moves through state and federal courts.



Tanner Horner’s defense attorneys have already filed an appeal in his death penalty case for the murder of 7-year-old Athena Strand.

Tanner Horner Appeal

Tanner Horner (TDCJ)

What we know:

On Monday, Horner’s defense attorney filed an appeal with the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals.

By law, all death penalty cases in Texas are reviewed by the state’s highest criminal court.

What's next:

Attorney Russell Wilson, a criminal defense attorney who is not associated with the case, shared more insight on how the appeals process works in Texas.

He explained that the court reporter has likely been working on an official record of the trial and an appellate attorney will soon write a brief on Horner’s behalf. The process normally takes a few months depending on the length of the trial.

The state can then file its own brief and response before the Court of Criminal Appeals decides if there are any reversible errors in the case.

If the state court affirms the direct appeal, it will be reviewed in federal courts as well.

After all direct appeals are exhausted, there is still an option for Horner’s attorneys to file a writ of habeas corpus, where new evidence or claims of ineffective trial counsel can be introduced.

"In short, appeals in one form or another will likely go on for a number of years," Wilson said.

Sentenced to Death

It took jurors less than three hours to sentence Horner to death for Athena’s murder in Wise County in 2022.

The former delivery driver showed no emotion as he stood listening to the sentence.

But it was a different story in the gallery. There were quiet sobs from the Strand family's section. Her mother, father, other relatives, and supporters shed tears when they heard the decision.

It's unclear if Horner had any family members in court.

This was Wise County Prosecutor James Stainton's first death penalty case. He described the experience as being very difficult.

There were two special questions the jury faced. First, do you consider Horner to be a continuing threat to society? Their unanimous answer was yes. Second, are there mitigating circumstances that should exclude Horner from receiving the death penalty? That answer was no.

Related article

Tanner Horner Trial Daily Recaps

Athena Strand's Death

Horner was charged with capital murder for the death of 7-year-old Athena Strand outside her family’s Wise County home on Nov. 30, 2022.

A contract delivery driver working for FedEx at the time, Horner was delivering what was meant to be a Christmas present for the young girl.

Horner told investigators he accidentally hit Athena with his van while delivering a package to her home. She reportedly survived, but Horner told authorities he panicked and kidnapped her, later strangling her to death.

Athena was reported missing, and eventually an Amber Alert was issued, leading to 72 hours of searching. She was found dead in Boyd, Texas, not far from her family's home.

Athena Alert

After Athena Strand's case, Texas Legislators passed a new bill that created a version of an Amber Alert known as the ‘Athena Alert.’

The new law allows authorities to issue an Amber Alert for a missing child that doesn’t have to meet all of the initial criteria.

Under the Athena Alert law, an Amber Alert can still go out even though authorities haven’t confirmed a missing child was kidnapped.

The alert would be able to be sent out to a 100-mile area around the disappearance and adjacent counties.

DPS emphasizes that this is not a new type of alert. All alert messages will still be referenced as an Amber Alert.