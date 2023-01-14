Police investigating suspicious death at Denton home

article

Denton police are investigating after a man was found dead at his home Friday night.

Officers were called out to a home in the 2000 block of Spinnaker Drive just after 7:30 p.m.

A woman called 911 and said her husband was unresponsive after she found him bleeding on the floor.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are continuing to investigate what led up to this death.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Hunter Gay 940-349-7793.