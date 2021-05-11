Teen suspects arrested for sting of northwest Fort Worth armed robberies

article

Police have arrested two suspects wanted for a string of robberies and break-ins in one northwest Fort Worth neighborhood. They’re still searching for two others.

Kaleb Dion Vanderveer, 18, is being held in the Fort Worth jail for two counts of aggravated robbery.

A 16-year-old suspect was also arrested but his information cannot be released because he is a juvenile.

Security video from Marine Creek Elementary School on April 20 shows a group of gunmen busting the windows of parked cars and stealing items.

The suspects also approached a teenager who was out jogging that morning along Starboardway Drive.

"They had handguns and they demanded any property from this jogger. The jogger did not have any personal property and they actually left," said Officer Buddy Calzada with the Fort Worth Police Department.

Around the same time, police got a similar call about a group of suspects trying to rob someone in their car in their driveway.

After video of armed robberies was shared online and on TV, police said the families of Vanderveer and the juvenile suspect turned them in.

Police have a warrant for a third suspect whose name was not released.

They are still trying to identify a fourth suspect.

