Suspected road rage shooting in Fort Worth injures 1

article

A woman was shot in what may have been a case of road rage in Fort Worth.

It happened Sunday night at the intersection of Post Oak and Trinity boulevards, near Highway 360.

Police said she was a passenger in a vehicle and was shot in the leg.

The woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Police said they are investigating the case as a possible road rage shooting.

So far, there have been no arrests.

READ MORE:

Car crashes into DART power lines near Downtown Dallas

Men drown in separate incidents at Lake Ray Hubbard, Joe Pool Lake

Advertisement

Dallas security guard shot after escorting people from strip club, police say