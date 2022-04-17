Dallas security guard shot after escorting people from strip club, police say

article

A security guard for a Dallas strip club was shot after escorting people from the club Easter morning.

The shooting happened just after 6 a.m., when officers were called about a shooting outside the XTC strip club, near Stemmons and Mockingbird.

Police found that a security guard at the strip club had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital, where he is in stable condition, police said.

Investigators found that the security guard had been involved in an argument with a group of people, and he escorted them from the strip club.

At the end of his shift, as the security guard was going to his vehicle, the group he escorted from the strip club fired shots at him. They fled before police arrived on scene,

The investigation into this shooting is continuing.

