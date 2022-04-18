Car crashes into DART power lines near Downtown Dallas

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Users of two Dallas Area Rapid Transit rail lines will be impacted by an early morning car crash that damaged electrical lines.

Dallas police said a speeding car went off a bridge from Houston Street near Young Street around 1 a.m. Monday. It landed on the DART tracks below.

Two women were in the car at the time. They ran off and have not yet been found, police said.

DART said the crash damaged the catenary, which are the electrical lines that supply power to its trains. The wires also fell onto one train.

DART said it may take a week to repair the overhead lines for the red and blue lines.

Passengers who ride the trains south of Downtown Dallas should expect delays.

Shuttle buses are being used to take people from the EBJ/Union and Victory stations to the 8th and Corinth Station.

