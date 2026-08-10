Suspect shot Dallas ISD police officer with officer's gun after scuffle: affidavit

The Brief Dallas ISD police officer Justin Jones was shot with his own weapon by a suspect during an officer-involved shooting last week in Far North Dallas. An arrest affidavit says Jose Pantoja Morales grabbed Jones' weapon and shot him in the leg while resisting arrest after being escorted off the LBJ highway. Morales has been charged with aggravated assault on a public servant. Jones was taken into surgery and was in stable condition following the shooting.



An arrest affidavit states the suspect in an officer-involved shooting last week shot a Dallas ISD police officer with the officer's weapon after he was willingly removed from a highway in Far North Dallas.

Dallas ISD Police officer-involved shooting

Jose Pantoja-Morales

What we know:

Jose Pantoja-Morales was arrested last week in connection to the Dallas ISD Police officer-involved shooting that occurred on August 6 in Far North Dallas.

An arrest affidavit states that around 10:45 a.m., Dallas ISD police officer Justin Jones received a call about a man walking in the median of LBJ Highway near Midway Road.

The affidavit says the man walking along the highway, later identified as Pantoja-Morales, willingly got into Jones' police vehicle and was driven to a nearby Walmart parking lot.

Dallas ISD Police Officer Justin Jones, 39

Jones stopped his vehicle in between the Walmart parking lot and a Sam's Club parking lot after Pantoja-Morales began pulling items out of Jones' work bag.

The affidavit states Jones pulled Pantoja-Morales out of the vehicle and attempted to turn him to face the vehicle, but Morales began resisting. Both men went to the ground during the struggle, at which point Pantoja-Morales was able to pull Jones' gun out and shoot him once.

Morales fled the scene on foot after shooting Jones. He was detained after a brief chase in the 400 block of High Summit Drive, and later admitted to shooting Jones so he could get away.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Jones was struck in his femoral artery, according to the affidavit.

Pantoja-Morales has been charged with aggravated assault on a public servant.

The backstory:

Jones has been with the Dallas ISD Police Department for 16 years, and is assigned to White High School.

He was taken into surgery after receiving a tourniquet at the site of the shooting.

"He was helping somebody in crisis, as we expect the officers to serve in the community. And we're grateful to all the help that we have received. He's in our prayers. We're thankful. We thank Parkland, the amazing surgeons there at the trauma center that do what they do," Dallas ISD Chief Albert Martinez said on Thursday.

What we don't know:

Police have not said if Jones is still hospitalized following the shooting.