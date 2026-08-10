Nocona woman killed, 3 injured in head-on Montague County crash
MONTAGUE COUNTY, Texas - A Nocona woman was killed and three Oklahoma residents were injured Sunday afternoon in a two-vehicle head-on crash on Farm to Market Road 677 in Montague County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Fatal head-on crash in Montague County
What we know:
State troopers responded at 12:35 p.m. Aug. 9 to the crash on FM 677 near mile marker 188.
A preliminary investigation indicates that 57-year-old Jamie Lynn Hunter was driving a 2009 Nissan Sentra southbound on FM 677 when her vehicle crossed into the northbound lane.
A northbound 2026 Ford F-350, driven by 40-year-old Eric Leslie Florance of Guthrie, Oklahoma, tried to avoid the oncoming car but was unable to prevent the crash.
Hunter, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene.
Florance and two passengers in the Ford — a 13-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy, both of Guthrie — were wearing seatbelts and were taken to Nocona General Hospital with minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Texas Department of Public Safety.