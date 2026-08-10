Nocona woman killed, 3 injured in head-on Montague County crash

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The Brief A 57-year-old Nocona woman was killed Sunday afternoon on FM 677 after her car crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a pickup truck. The driver of the truck and two child passengers, ages 10 and 13, were wearing seatbelts and were treated for minor injuries at a local hospital. DPS officials noted clear weather and dry road conditions at the time of the crash; the incident remains under investigation.



A Nocona woman was killed and three Oklahoma residents were injured Sunday afternoon in a two-vehicle head-on crash on Farm to Market Road 677 in Montague County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Fatal head-on crash in Montague County

What we know:

State troopers responded at 12:35 p.m. Aug. 9 to the crash on FM 677 near mile marker 188.

A preliminary investigation indicates that 57-year-old Jamie Lynn Hunter was driving a 2009 Nissan Sentra southbound on FM 677 when her vehicle crossed into the northbound lane.

A northbound 2026 Ford F-350, driven by 40-year-old Eric Leslie Florance of Guthrie, Oklahoma, tried to avoid the oncoming car but was unable to prevent the crash.

Hunter, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene.

Florance and two passengers in the Ford — a 13-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy, both of Guthrie — were wearing seatbelts and were taken to Nocona General Hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.