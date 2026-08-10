Juvenile shoots and kills man who was assaulting woman in Far East Dallas, police say

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The Brief 33-year-old Adrian Ortiz was shot and killed Sunday morning on North Buckner Boulevard while choking and punching a woman, police say. Preliminary investigation shows a juvenile shot Ortiz during the assault; all parties involved were acquainted. Dallas police have not filed immediate charges and will refer the ongoing investigation to a Dallas County grand jury.



A 33-year-old man was shot and killed by a juvenile Sunday morning in East Dallas while assaulting a woman, according to police.

Man killed while assaulting woman

What we know:

Dallas police responded at 9:11 a.m. Aug. 9 to a shooting call in the 3500 block of North Buckner Boulevard.

A preliminary investigation determined that 33-year-old Adrian Ortiz began choking and punching a woman when a juvenile shot him. Dallas Fire-Rescue personnel responded to the scene, where Ortiz was declared dead.

Authorities said all parties involved in the incident were acquainted with one another.

Rather than filing immediate charges, police will refer the case to a Dallas County grand jury for review.

The investigation remains ongoing.

What you can do:

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective A. Knoebel at 469-849-3755 or via email at andrew.knoebel@dallaspolice.gov.